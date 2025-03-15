Left Menu

Syria Celebrates First Anniversary of Freedom from Assad's Rule

Syrians took to the streets to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the civil war, celebrating the first year without Bashar Assad in power. The new interim government faces challenges, such as recent clashes and ongoing sanctions. Peaceful demonstrations replaced the previous violence as hope for the future grows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrians filled the streets and public squares in an emotional observance of the 14th anniversary of the civil war, marking the first year without the Assad regime at the helm. Citizens waved national flags and hailed the success of the rebellion that ended decades of authoritarian rule.

This year, instead of barrel bombs, helicopters showered flowers on gatherings, signaling a poignant shift from warfare to peace. Commemorative rallies were held in Damascus, Aleppo, and Idlib, where rebel forces initiated a decisive offensive in November.

While the new interim leadership under Ahmad al-Sharaa grapples with ethnic tensions and economic sanctions, a spirit of optimism prevails as efforts kick off to foster stability and inclusion amid Syria's largely impoverished populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

