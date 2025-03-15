BSP Plans Revival in Punjab Amidst Drug Crisis Debate
Punjab BSP president Avtar Singh Karimpuri criticized the AAP government for inadequate drug problem management, promising solutions under BSP's potential 2027 governance. Addressing the 'Punjab Sambhalo' rally, he blamed the Congress, SAD-BJP, and AAP for policy failures causing youth exodus and deteriorating law and order.
In a scathing attack on the AAP government, Punjab BSP president Avtar Singh Karimpuri has accused it of merely offering lip service to the state's drug problem. Speaking at a rally commemorating party founder Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary, Karimpuri vowed to tackle drugs, unemployment, and law and order issues if elected in 2027.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, Karimpuri claimed the drug crisis worsened under the AAP's watch, although prior Congress and SAD-BJP governments were also accountable. He criticized the government's failure to curb the drug mafia devouring Punjab's youth and blamed policy failures for the youth exodus abroad.
As national coordinator Randhir Singh Beniwal noted an upsurge in BSP support in Punjab, he accused BJP and Congress of sabotaging the party. He expressed confidence in a BSP resurgence, positioning it as a significant power in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.
