Violence and Allegations: Political Turmoil in Himachal Pradesh

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur in Himachal Pradesh. Thakur accused local drug smugglers, allegedly linked to a BJP legislator, of orchestrating the attack. The incident has sparked political tensions and demands for an impartial inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:32 IST
attack
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established by the Himachal Pradesh Police to investigate the recent attack on former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur. The assault left Thakur and his security officer with bullet injuries, underscoring the need for a thorough probe.

The attack occurred at Thakur's residence in Bilaspur, where four assailants reportedly fired 12 rounds. Thakur sustained injuries to his leg, and a case of attempted murder has been filed under various sections of law. The probe is supervised by the Additional Director General of Police, with allegations pointing to shadowy links to local drug operations.

Thakur claimed drug smugglers supported by BJP legislator Trilok Jamwal orchestrated the attack. The BJP denied these allegations, labeling them as attempts for political gain. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu assured Thakur of strict action against the assailants, and police have detained several suspects as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

