Mann's Promised Tenure Amid Challenges in Punjab

Delhi's former chief minister and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, has firmly stated that Bhagwant Mann will serve his entire term as Punjab's chief minister, dismissing opposition claims of a change. This announcement was made on Sunday at the Golden Temple, celebrating three years of AAP's governance in Punjab.

Kejriwal noted that the main issues plaguing Punjab include drugs and corruption, which the AAP government, under Mann's leadership, is relentlessly battling. He emphasized that their administration is committed to justice and serving the people, not holding power for its own sake.

Meanwhile, Mann reported significant achievements, including the creation of over 52,000 jobs for Punjab's youth, and reiterated the government's promise to transform Punjab into 'Rangla Punjab'. He confidently refuted allegations of his dealings with the BJP, reassuring his commitment to the AAP and its goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)