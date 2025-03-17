Left Menu

Internet Shutdown in Birbhum Amid Holi Clash Tensions

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee criticizes the West Bengal government for violence during Holi in Birbhum, accusing the Trinamool Congress of politics on caste and religion. To curb rumors, internet services in parts of Birbhum are suspended until March 17, following a stone-pelting incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:19 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Locket Chatterjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Locket Chatterjee, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader, has sharply criticized the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal administration for the violent outbreaks reported during the Holi festivities in Birbhum. Chatterjee demanded accountability from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming the state government engages in caste and religious politics.

In response to the unrest, internet and voice-over-Internet telephony are suspended in five Gram Panchayat regions of Sainthia town in the Birbhum district. The shutdown commenced on March 14, aiming to stave off rumors and unlawful acts, following incidents of stone-pelting.

The Principal Secretary of Home and Hill Affairs Department stated in an order that the suspension is vital for maintaining public order, but made clear that voice calls and SMS remain unrestricted, ensuring the flow of information continues uninhibited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

