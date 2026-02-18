Bangladesh Government Pledges Crackdown on Rising Mob Violence

Amid increasing incidents of mob violence and extrajudicial killings, Bangladesh's newly appointed BNP-led government has declared a determined stance against the so-called 'mob culture.'

Senior minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir emphasized that maintaining law and order is a priority for the administration, alongside controlling commodity prices and stabilizing supply chains. The government's first cabinet meeting set a 180-day plan to address unfolding challenges.

A worrying pattern of mob lynchings, particularly targeting the Hindu community, has arisen following the interim regime of Muhammad Yunus, who took power after the Awami League's removal. Rights organizations and media watchdogs have highlighted increasing violence against minorities and journalists.

