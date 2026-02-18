Left Menu

Bangladesh Government Pledges Crackdown on Rising Mob Violence

The new BNP-led government in Bangladesh is addressing rising mob violence, extrajudicial killings, and minority attacks. Authorities prioritize improving law and order, stabilizing supply chains, and controlling commodity prices. Concerns over mob violence have grown, especially after incidents targeting minority communities during Muhammad Yunus's interim regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid increasing incidents of mob violence and extrajudicial killings, Bangladesh's newly appointed BNP-led government has declared a determined stance against the so-called 'mob culture.'

Senior minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir emphasized that maintaining law and order is a priority for the administration, alongside controlling commodity prices and stabilizing supply chains. The government's first cabinet meeting set a 180-day plan to address unfolding challenges.

A worrying pattern of mob lynchings, particularly targeting the Hindu community, has arisen following the interim regime of Muhammad Yunus, who took power after the Awami League's removal. Rights organizations and media watchdogs have highlighted increasing violence against minorities and journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

