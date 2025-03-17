Tribute to Debendra Pradhan: A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, passed away on Monday at the age of 84, as confirmed by officials.

In New Delhi, the former Odisha BJP president took his last breath, leaving behind a legacy of public service and being survived by his son, Dharmendra Pradhan, currently the Union education minister.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Pradhan's ability as a parliamentarian and acknowledged his dedication to public welfare during his tenure as Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001. Majhi commented on Pradhan's commitment to the state's development and expressed the nation's loss of a distinguished leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)