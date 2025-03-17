Left Menu

Tribute to Debendra Pradhan: A Legacy of Service and Leadership

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan passed away at 84. Known for his roles as Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture, and as former Odisha BJP president, Pradhan was praised by leaders for his dedication and influential political career. His son Dharmendra Pradhan survives him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:29 IST
Tribute to Debendra Pradhan: A Legacy of Service and Leadership
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government, passed away on Monday at the age of 84, as confirmed by officials.

In New Delhi, the former Odisha BJP president took his last breath, leaving behind a legacy of public service and being survived by his son, Dharmendra Pradhan, currently the Union education minister.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted Pradhan's ability as a parliamentarian and acknowledged his dedication to public welfare during his tenure as Union Minister for Transport and Agriculture from 1999 to 2001. Majhi commented on Pradhan's commitment to the state's development and expressed the nation's loss of a distinguished leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025