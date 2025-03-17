BJP MP Advocates for Taslima Nasreen's Return to Kolkata

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya has called on the Indian government to facilitate the safe return of Bangladeshi novelist Taslima Nasreen to Kolkata. Nasreen, known for her controversial writings, was forced out of Bangladesh in 2004 and has since faced political and social challenges in India.

During a Zero Hour session in the Rajya Sabha, Bhattacharya highlighted Nasreen's plight. He noted that the author of 'Lajja,' a book detailing atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, found refuge in Kolkata, only to be ousted following political maneuvering involving a Congress leader.

Bhattacharya criticized the Trinamool Congress for subsequently embracing the said leader, further complicating Nasreen's situation. He emphasized Nasreen's desire to return to Kolkata to continue her literary work and requested governmental support for her return.

(With inputs from agencies.)