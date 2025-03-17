Mamata Banerjee Advocates Unity Amidst Criticism at Furfura Sharif

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reinforced a message of harmony, peace, and unity during her visit to Furfura Sharif on Monday, amidst a chorus of opposition criticism questioning her motives.

Banerjee, who visited the influential shrine for the first time in nearly ten years, engaged with local religious leaders and participated in a community Iftar in the Hooghly district. Furfura Sharif is renowned as the sacred resting place of Mohammad Abu Bakr Siddique, a revered pir within the Bengali Muslim community.

She expressed her dismay over media speculations about her intentions, countering that similar questions were absent during her visits to other religious sites and her participation in various religious festivities. Opposition leaders portrayed her visit as politically motivated, aimed at garnering votes from the Muslim community ahead of state assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)