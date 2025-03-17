Kejriwal Declares War on Drugs, Vows to Prioritize Development in Punjab
In Punjab, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal accuses rival parties of drug trade involvement. He promises a rigorous anti-drug campaign and highlights AAP's clean governance. Kejriwal also points out infrastructure improvement efforts in Ludhiana West and claims progress in combating corruption and drug trade.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched a fierce campaign against drug lords in Punjab, accusing Congress and Akali leaders of being involved in the trade. Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana West, Kejriwal assured stringent actions and possible arrests of political figures in the drug trade.
Kejriwal highlighted the party's reputation for transparent governance, contrasting it with the alleged corrupt practices of previous administrations. He cited efforts to bolster infrastructure and public services as AAP's ongoing commitments to progress in Punjab.
With an emphasis on eliminating narcotics, Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described measures such as demolishing drug peddlers' properties, claiming these actions have disrupted the supply chains from Pakistan. They both affirmed AAP's clean record in governance, spotlighting achievements and plans for continued development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
