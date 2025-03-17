Left Menu

EU's Challenge: Filling the Void Left by U.S. Withdrawal from Radio Free Europe

The EU faces a dilemma as the U.S. withdraws funding from Radio Free Europe. While acknowledging its importance as a democratic beacon, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed hesitation about immediately stepping in financially. Discussions among EU foreign ministers consider potential actions moving forward.

Updated: 17-03-2025 19:26 IST
On Monday, Kaja Kallas, the European Union's foreign policy chief, expressed disappointment over the U.S. decision to withdraw funding from Radio Free Europe, a renowned promoter of democracy.

Kallas, former Prime Minister of Estonia, emphasized the station's value during a press briefing in Brussels, highlighting the issue was a topic of discussion among EU foreign ministers.

While acknowledging the need to address the funding gap left by the U.S., Kallas stated that the EU cannot automatically assume financial responsibility, suggesting the bloc will explore its options.

