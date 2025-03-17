Opposition Walkout as Karnataka's Metro Fare and Farmer Suicides Stir Debate

The Karnataka legislature experienced high drama when the opposition BJP staged a walkout during the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address. The opposition was dissatisfied with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's response, alleging unresolved issues like the Mysuru riot and the Metro fare hike.

Addressing the Metro Rail fare hike in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that fare fixation is under the Central government's purview. He detailed the process, emphasizing the state's lack of control over decisions made by the Centre-appointed committee. Despite no direct influence, Siddaramaiah assured efforts to address complaints through discussions with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Managing Director.

On the sensitive issue of farmer suicides, Siddaramaiah reported a downward trend over the past year, noting 644 cases compared to previous years. He insisted this does not equate to complacency. Additionally, Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 7,000 crore budget allocation for Bengaluru's development in the upcoming fiscal year.

