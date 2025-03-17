Opposition Walkout as Karnataka's Metro Fare and Farmer Suicides Stir Debate
The Karnataka assembly saw a BJP walkout over unresolved issues including the Metro fare hike and farmer suicides. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified the state's non-involvement in fare fixation and noted a decrease in farmer suicides. A Rs 7,000 crore development plan for Bengaluru was announced.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka legislature experienced high drama when the opposition BJP staged a walkout during the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address. The opposition was dissatisfied with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's response, alleging unresolved issues like the Mysuru riot and the Metro fare hike.
Addressing the Metro Rail fare hike in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that fare fixation is under the Central government's purview. He detailed the process, emphasizing the state's lack of control over decisions made by the Centre-appointed committee. Despite no direct influence, Siddaramaiah assured efforts to address complaints through discussions with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Managing Director.
On the sensitive issue of farmer suicides, Siddaramaiah reported a downward trend over the past year, noting 644 cases compared to previous years. He insisted this does not equate to complacency. Additionally, Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 7,000 crore budget allocation for Bengaluru's development in the upcoming fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Targets Siddaramaiah's Congress Government in Karnataka
Karnataka Corruption Clash: Siddaramaiah Addresses Contractor Complaints
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to present his record 16th budget on March 7
Rs 250 crore will be provided for various development of Christian community, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Siddaramaiah says his schemes are emphatic answers to social, economic questions