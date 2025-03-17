Left Menu

Opposition Walkout as Karnataka's Metro Fare and Farmer Suicides Stir Debate

The Karnataka assembly saw a BJP walkout over unresolved issues including the Metro fare hike and farmer suicides. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified the state's non-involvement in fare fixation and noted a decrease in farmer suicides. A Rs 7,000 crore development plan for Bengaluru was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:34 IST
Opposition Walkout as Karnataka's Metro Fare and Farmer Suicides Stir Debate
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka legislature experienced high drama when the opposition BJP staged a walkout during the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address. The opposition was dissatisfied with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's response, alleging unresolved issues like the Mysuru riot and the Metro fare hike.

Addressing the Metro Rail fare hike in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that fare fixation is under the Central government's purview. He detailed the process, emphasizing the state's lack of control over decisions made by the Centre-appointed committee. Despite no direct influence, Siddaramaiah assured efforts to address complaints through discussions with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited's Managing Director.

On the sensitive issue of farmer suicides, Siddaramaiah reported a downward trend over the past year, noting 644 cases compared to previous years. He insisted this does not equate to complacency. Additionally, Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 7,000 crore budget allocation for Bengaluru's development in the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025