Left Menu

Enhancing Global Ties: Modi and Gabbard Discuss Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Modi met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to discuss strengthening the India-US partnership. Both leaders emphasized cooperation in combating terrorism and cyber security. Gabbard's visit marked the first high-level engagement from the US in Trump's second term. They exchanged symbolic gifts reflecting cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:59 IST
Enhancing Global Ties: Modi and Gabbard Discuss Strategic Partnership
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday, marking a significant step in strengthening the India-US partnership. During their meeting, Modi conveyed warm greetings to President Donald Trump and expressed the anticipation of India's 1.4 billion citizens for his upcoming visit.

The discussion focused on mutual commitments to combat terrorism and enhance maritime and cyber security cooperation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. Modi fondly recalled his recent visit to Washington DC, noting the productive discussions with President Trump, and highlighted Gabbard's important role in bolstering defense and counter-terrorism ties.

This meeting, the first high-level engagement from the US in President Trump's second term, cemented the strategic partnership between the two nations. In a symbolic exchange, Modi presented Gabbard with 'Gangajal' from the Maha Kumbh, while Gabbard gifted a 'Rudraksh mala' to Modi, underscoring the cultural bonds between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025