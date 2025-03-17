Enhancing Global Ties: Modi and Gabbard Discuss Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Modi met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to discuss strengthening the India-US partnership. Both leaders emphasized cooperation in combating terrorism and cyber security. Gabbard's visit marked the first high-level engagement from the US in Trump's second term. They exchanged symbolic gifts reflecting cultural ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday, marking a significant step in strengthening the India-US partnership. During their meeting, Modi conveyed warm greetings to President Donald Trump and expressed the anticipation of India's 1.4 billion citizens for his upcoming visit.
The discussion focused on mutual commitments to combat terrorism and enhance maritime and cyber security cooperation, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. Modi fondly recalled his recent visit to Washington DC, noting the productive discussions with President Trump, and highlighted Gabbard's important role in bolstering defense and counter-terrorism ties.
This meeting, the first high-level engagement from the US in President Trump's second term, cemented the strategic partnership between the two nations. In a symbolic exchange, Modi presented Gabbard with 'Gangajal' from the Maha Kumbh, while Gabbard gifted a 'Rudraksh mala' to Modi, underscoring the cultural bonds between the countries.
