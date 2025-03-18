Escalation in Gaza: Israel's Heaviest Airstrikes Since Ceasefire

In a significant escalation, Israel launched its most extensive airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since a January ceasefire, targeting dozens of Hamas sites. The strikes resulted in at least 235 casualties, including women and children, according to hospital reports.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the offensive, citing a lack of progress in ceasefire extension talks. Despite international concerns, the White House has expressed support for Israel's actions, with officials indicating the operation may expand further. Netanyahu's office emphasized increased military strength against Hamas.

The attack disrupted a period of relative calm during Ramadan, reviving fears of a return to large-scale conflict in the 17-month war that has already devastated Gaza. Questions arise over the fate of Israeli hostages, with Hamas criticizing Israel for undermining the ceasefire and endangering the captives.

(With inputs from agencies.)