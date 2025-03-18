Left Menu

Final Farewell to BJP Stalwart Debendra Pradhan in Odisha

Veteran BJP leader Debendra Pradhan was cremated with full state honours in Puri, Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other dignitaries attended the ceremony to pay tribute. Pradhan, 84, passed away due to age-related ailments, leaving behind a significant legacy in Indian politics, especially in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:42 IST
Veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan was laid to rest with full state honours in Puri, Odisha, as officials confirmed on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the dignitaries in paying tributes to Pradhan, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 84 due to age-related ailments.

In a solemn ceremony at Swargadwar, Pradhan's eldest son, Soumendra, lit the funeral pyre amid the chanting of Sanskrit slokas, following a guard of honour by the Odisha Police. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, his younger son, was also in attendance, alongside prominent leaders, including Puri MP Sambit Patra and Yoga guru Baba Ram Dev.

Known for his contributions to the BJP, Debendra Pradhan served as Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and held significant party positions, including the state president in Odisha. Throughout the day, leaders across the political spectrum visited his residence to offer their condolences. Mourners continued to pay their respects till late at night, commemorating his pivotal role in strengthening BJP's foundation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

