Nagpur Turmoil: Curfew Imposed Amid Rising Tensions Over Aurangzeb's Grave

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses recent violence in Nagpur, calling for calm amidst speculation of a 'pre-planned conspiracy.' A curfew is enacted in parts of the city following clashes over demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave, with police promising strict action against violence inciters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:22 IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In response to the recent outbreak of violence in Nagpur, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the incident as 'unfortunate' and urged the public to maintain peace. Shinde revealed that police are probing whether the violence was a 'pre-planned conspiracy' as several senior officers were injured during the unrest. Chief Minister reviews the situation while petrol bombs reportedly targeted the police.

Speaking to reporters, Shinde urged people to avoid stirring communal tensions and questioned the legitimacy of Aurangzeb's legacy. He encouraged citizens to revisit the heroic tales of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, whom Aurangzeb persecuted. The protests ensue over demands to dismantle Aurangzeb's grave, which Shinde criticized as a 'blot on Maharashtra.'

Following the tensions, Nagpur city has been placed under curfew in several areas under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The police's official notification cites gatherings by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The imposition aims to prevent further violence, empowering police to close roads and hold violators accountable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

