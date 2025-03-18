Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly

BJP MLAs walked out of the West Bengal assembly due to Speaker Biman Banerjee's refusal to allow an adjournment motion regarding alleged violence during Holi. The protest, led by Shankar Ghosh and Manoj Oraon, was overclaims of government suppression. Suvendu Adhikari called for a statement from CM Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the West Bengal assembly on Tuesday, BJP MLAs made a bold statement by staging a walkout after Speaker Biman Banerjee denied an adjournment motion addressing alleged violence during Holi in the state.

The motion, read by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, targeted incidents in Birbhum and other locations. However, the Speaker deemed parts of the motion inappropriate, leading to tension.

The protest, marked by slogans, also featured opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizing the government's handling of the situation and engaging in a confrontation with security personnel when addressing the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

