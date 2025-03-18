Political Tensions Escalate as BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly

In a heated session of the West Bengal assembly on Tuesday, BJP MLAs made a bold statement by staging a walkout after Speaker Biman Banerjee denied an adjournment motion addressing alleged violence during Holi in the state.

The motion, read by Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, targeted incidents in Birbhum and other locations. However, the Speaker deemed parts of the motion inappropriate, leading to tension.

The protest, marked by slogans, also featured opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizing the government's handling of the situation and engaging in a confrontation with security personnel when addressing the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)