Balancing the Global Stage: US and India's Strategic Dance
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard spoke on the alignment of President Trump's 'America First' policy with Prime Minister Modi's 'India First' vision. Emphasizing strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, Gabbard highlighted opportunities for cooperation in security and technology while addressing geopolitical challenges.
At the Raisina Dialogue, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard highlighted the convergence between President Trump's 'America First' policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India First' vision. Stressing on stronger US-India relations, she clarified that the American approach does not imply 'America alone.'
Gabbard touched upon the importance of Indo-Pacific security, noting that both nations can collaborate to address regional challenges. Opportunities for partnerships in critical technology and intelligence-sharing were discussed, leaving room for potential growth.
Concerns over pro-Khalistan elements and reciprocal tariffs were left unaddressed, yet Gabbard emphasized the longstanding friendship between the US and India. Meetings with Indian leaders focused on security and shared interests, reinforcing bilateral ties under leaders united by shared values.
