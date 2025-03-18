Controversy Surrounds Conviction of Nurse Lucy Letby as Doubts Arise

British nurse Lucy Letby, convicted of murdering seven children, is at the center of a controversy as new evidence questions her guilt. Calls have been made to suspend the public inquiry into the case to reassess this evidence.

Letby was found guilty of multiple murders and attempted murders at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northern England. However, medical experts have raised doubts about the evidence, suggesting that poor clinical management or natural causes might explain the deaths.

In response, Letby's lawyer has sought a review from the Criminal Cases Review Commission. Legal representatives are pressing for clarity on the nature of these tragic incidents, citing the need for a fair appeals process, as further investigations expand into possible corporate and gross negligence manslaughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)