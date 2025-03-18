Haryana Assembly Erupts Over Job Recruitment Row
The Haryana Assembly witnessed chaos as BJP MLAs accused the previous Congress government of irregular job recruitment practices. The Congress, objecting to the accusations, staged a walkout. The contention centered around a 2008 recruitment incident, with allegations of favoritism and unfair job allocation.
The Haryana Assembly session on Tuesday devolved into disorder as BJP legislators raised allegations of malpractices in job recruitment during the former Congress government's tenure.
Congress members protested the claims, resulting in a heated exchange and eventually leading them to exit the session temporarily. The uproar was initiated after references to a 2008 court verdict.
BJP members argued favoritism prevailed under the Congress's watch, sparking a fervent debate that was echoed with nationalist slogans amid calls for order.
