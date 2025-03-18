Tripura Opposition Leader Demands Action Over Minister's Controversial Social Media Post

On Tuesday, Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, called on Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to address concerns over controversial comments made by cabinet minister Sudhangsu Das on social media.

Chaudhury, representing the CPI(M), highlighted in a letter that Das's remarks were not only inappropriate but also threatened the communal harmony among Tripura's diverse populace. He urged the governor for immediate action to prevent such divisive viewpoints from jeopardizing the state's peace.

The contentious Facebook post by SC Welfare Minister Das cited historical violence during Aurangzeb's reign, igniting backlash not only from Chaudhury but also from senior Congress MLA Birajit Singha, who demanded the post's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)