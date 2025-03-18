Left Menu

Tripura Opposition Leader Demands Action Over Minister's Controversial Social Media Post

Jitendra Chaudhury, Tripura Assembly's Opposition Leader, urged Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to take action against cabinet minister Sudhangsu Das for allegedly making objectionable remarks on social media. The post reportedly disturbed communal harmony. Chaudhury emphasized the need for swift intervention to maintain safety and communal peace across diverse communities in Tripura.

On Tuesday, Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, called on Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu to address concerns over controversial comments made by cabinet minister Sudhangsu Das on social media.

Chaudhury, representing the CPI(M), highlighted in a letter that Das's remarks were not only inappropriate but also threatened the communal harmony among Tripura's diverse populace. He urged the governor for immediate action to prevent such divisive viewpoints from jeopardizing the state's peace.

The contentious Facebook post by SC Welfare Minister Das cited historical violence during Aurangzeb's reign, igniting backlash not only from Chaudhury but also from senior Congress MLA Birajit Singha, who demanded the post's removal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

