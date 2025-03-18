Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP Over Historical Disputes

Uddhav Thackeray criticizes the BJP for stirring a 400-year-old controversy over Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra. He challenges the government to address more pressing issues instead of focusing on historical disputes. The tensions have led to violence in Nagpur, spotlighting BJP’s political strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 20:33 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP Over Historical Disputes
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the BJP for reigniting a 400-year-old issue concerning Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad. Thackeray called for its demolition while urging involvement of key political figures Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

The comments were made after clashes erupted over the tomb, causing unrest in Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray denounced the BJP for its focus on antiquated issues rather than current concerns.

Aaditya Thackeray echoed these sentiments, labeling BJP's actions as a distraction from governance failures, accusing them of instigating violence to manipulate regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing Indonesia’s Tax Gaps: Fixing VAT and CIT for Better Revenue Collection

AI in Customer Service: A Workforce Revolution or a Threat to Human Jobs?

EU Growth Plan and Reforms: The Western Balkans’ Key to Economic Success

Accelerating Crisis Response: The Role of CERCs in Global Disaster Management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025