Uddhav Thackeray Challenges BJP Over Historical Disputes

Uddhav Thackeray, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), criticized the BJP for reigniting a 400-year-old issue concerning Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Khultabad. Thackeray called for its demolition while urging involvement of key political figures Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

The comments were made after clashes erupted over the tomb, causing unrest in Nagpur, the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Thackeray denounced the BJP for its focus on antiquated issues rather than current concerns.

Aaditya Thackeray echoed these sentiments, labeling BJP's actions as a distraction from governance failures, accusing them of instigating violence to manipulate regional politics.

