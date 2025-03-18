Germany's Fiscal Shift: A New Dawn for Europe's Economy and Defense

Germany's parliament has taken a historic step by endorsing a significant increase in government spending, aimed at rejuvenating Europe's largest economy and enhancing its military capabilities.

This move, spearheaded by conservative leader Friedrich Merz, breaks away from years of fiscal restraint and responds to changing global dynamics, including pressures from a hostile Russia and unpredictable US policies.

The plan, which includes a €500 billion fund for infrastructure and defense, faces further scrutiny in the Bundesrat but has already influenced markets, signaling optimism for Germany's economic trajectory and a fortified European defense strategy.

