Rajesh Kumar Takes the Helm of Bihar Congress Unit

Rajesh Kumar has been appointed the new president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh. This leadership change comes as Bihar prepares for upcoming state assembly elections. The party expressed gratitude for Singh's contributions during his tenure.

In a strategic move ahead of the Bihar state assembly elections, the Congress party has appointed Rajesh Kumar as the new president of its Bihar unit, replacing Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Kumar, an MLA, will take over from Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, with immediate effect, according to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

This change follows the recent appointment of Krishna Allavaru as in-charge of the party's affairs in Bihar, highlighting the Congress's keen focus on strengthening its position in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

