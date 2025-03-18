New Hope for Cyprus: Historic Talks Revive Reunification Efforts

Progress has been made in talks on the future of Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations for the first time in years, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Both Greek and Turkish Cypriots have reached a consensus on several initiatives such as opening crossing points to foster cooperation.

Held over two days in Geneva, the discussions were depicted as constructive, with each side demonstrating a commitment to forward momentum, Guterres noted. The long-divided island has been a point of contention between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, following its split post-1974 Turkish invasion after a Greek-inspired coup.

Although both sides have agreed to further meetings and a new UN special envoy, fundamental disagreements remain—Greeks favor a federation, aligning with U.N. resolutions, while Turks propose a two-state solution. Despite differences, hopes are pinned on the recent initiatives to bridge gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)