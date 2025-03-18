Left Menu

New Hope for Cyprus: Historic Talks Revive Reunification Efforts

The United Nations-brokered talks in Geneva mark significant progress in Cypriot reunification discussions. Both Greek and Turkish Cypriots agreed on confidence-building measures like opening crossing points and new projects. However, disagreement persists regarding the ultimate political framework for settlement, with ongoing dialogues planned to resolve these issues.

Updated: 18-03-2025 23:05 IST
Progress has been made in talks on the future of Cyprus under the auspices of the United Nations for the first time in years, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Both Greek and Turkish Cypriots have reached a consensus on several initiatives such as opening crossing points to foster cooperation.

Held over two days in Geneva, the discussions were depicted as constructive, with each side demonstrating a commitment to forward momentum, Guterres noted. The long-divided island has been a point of contention between NATO allies Greece and Turkey, following its split post-1974 Turkish invasion after a Greek-inspired coup.

Although both sides have agreed to further meetings and a new UN special envoy, fundamental disagreements remain—Greeks favor a federation, aligning with U.N. resolutions, while Turks propose a two-state solution. Despite differences, hopes are pinned on the recent initiatives to bridge gaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

