Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Ongoing Offensive in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that recent airstrikes in Gaza mark the start of a prolonged campaign against Hamas. He emphasized that ceasefire talks will occur amidst ongoing military efforts, aiming to dismantle Hamas and liberate hostages held by the group. Netanyahu highlighted the necessity of military pressure for hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 19-03-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 00:28 IST
Netanyahu Vows Ongoing Offensive in Gaza
airstrikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the recent airstrikes in Gaza are merely the initial phase of a broader military offensive. In a televised statement, he asserted that all ceasefire discussions would happen concurrently with active military engagements.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel remains resolute in its objectives of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages held by the militant organization. These actions underline Israel's commitment to achieving its defined war aims.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of sustained military pressure, citing it as essential for the successful liberation of hostages. Such steps are seen as crucial to exert pressure on Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025