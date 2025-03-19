Netanyahu Vows Ongoing Offensive in Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that recent airstrikes in Gaza mark the start of a prolonged campaign against Hamas. He emphasized that ceasefire talks will occur amidst ongoing military efforts, aiming to dismantle Hamas and liberate hostages held by the group. Netanyahu highlighted the necessity of military pressure for hostage release.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that the recent airstrikes in Gaza are merely the initial phase of a broader military offensive. In a televised statement, he asserted that all ceasefire discussions would happen concurrently with active military engagements.
Netanyahu stressed that Israel remains resolute in its objectives of dismantling Hamas and securing the release of hostages held by the militant organization. These actions underline Israel's commitment to achieving its defined war aims.
The Prime Minister underscored the importance of sustained military pressure, citing it as essential for the successful liberation of hostages. Such steps are seen as crucial to exert pressure on Hamas.
