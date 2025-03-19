Harish Rawat Advocates for Dialogue over Waqf Amendment Bill

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed concerns over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, urging the central government to heed the objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). Rawat highlighted the need for dialogue to achieve a 'minimum agreement' and prevent minority groups from feeling sidelined.

Describing AIMPLB as a key representative of minority communities, Rawat stressed the significance of considering their viewpoint. He argued for a collective approach, reminding the administration of the repercussions on India's global image if the Waqf amendments are pushed through without consensus.

The AIMPLB led a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government listen to the concerns of its citizens. Amidst attempts to stifle the protest, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of making amendments that could dismantle the Waqf Board, criticizing any perceived authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)