Left Menu

Harish Rawat Advocates for Dialogue over Waqf Amendment Bill

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has called on the Indian government to address concerns raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board regarding the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Rawat emphasized the importance of reaching a consensus to avoid alienating minority communities and maintain India’s global image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:02 IST
Harish Rawat Advocates for Dialogue over Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has expressed concerns over the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, urging the central government to heed the objections raised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB). Rawat highlighted the need for dialogue to achieve a 'minimum agreement' and prevent minority groups from feeling sidelined.

Describing AIMPLB as a key representative of minority communities, Rawat stressed the significance of considering their viewpoint. He argued for a collective approach, reminding the administration of the repercussions on India's global image if the Waqf amendments are pushed through without consensus.

The AIMPLB led a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government listen to the concerns of its citizens. Amidst attempts to stifle the protest, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the government of making amendments that could dismantle the Waqf Board, criticizing any perceived authoritarianism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025