RSS Gears Up for Centenary Celebrations

The All India Pratinidhi Sabha, the principal decision-making entity of the RSS, is set to convene in Bengaluru for a pivotal three-day meeting from March 21 to 23. During this session, executive members will address key issues, including the situation in Bangladesh and plans for the RSS's centenary celebration, according to Sunil Ambekar, the national publicity in-charge of the organization.

Prominent leaders from 32 RSS-affiliated organizations, including BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and general secretary B L Santhosh, will be present. Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary, is expected to deliver a comprehensive review of the organization's past accomplishments and outline its future roadmap.

As the RSS approaches its centenary, officials are gearing up for reforms and celebrations set to unfold from Vijayadashami 2025 to Vijayadashami 2026. The event marks a century since its inception in Nagpur in 1925, and plans will focus on the expansion of the RSS Shakha and its long-term objectives.

