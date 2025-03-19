Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Demands Presidential Intervention

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has called for the imposition of President's rule, citing violence and unrest in the state.

The tensions peaked in the South 24 Parganas district's Baruipur, where clashes were narrowly avoided between supporters of the ruling TMC and opposition BJP during a scheduled rally.

Adhikari accuses TMC of attacking the BJP and criticized the police for bias and inaction. Plans for further protests are underway.

