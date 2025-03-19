Left Menu

Jaishankar Fortifies Global Ties at Raisina Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with global counterparts to enhance bilateral relations. The Raisina Dialogue facilitated dialogues on trade, innovation, and cooperation with various countries, including Norway, Slovakia, and Cuba. Notable meetings included discussions with Bill Gates and leaders from Moldova and Liechtenstein.

Updated: 19-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:19 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has embarked on a diplomatic mission to strengthen India's global ties, meeting with dignitaries at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi. The conference, focused on geopolitics and geoeconomics, provided a platform for significant discussions.

Jaishankar held talks with his counterparts from Norway, Slovakia, and several other nations. The conversations spanned topics such as trade, investment, and cooperation in education, alongside discussions on the Ukraine crisis.

The minister also engaged in dialogue with philanthropist Bill Gates, addressing challenges in development and innovation. The Raisina Dialogue continues to be a pivotal event for forging international partnerships and enhancing India's global standing.

