Whistle Protests Shake Odisha Assembly Over Women's Safety

The Odisha assembly was disrupted as Congress members blew whistles protesting the rise in crimes against women. The opposition's demonstration followed an obituary moment for former MLA Debaraj Seth. Despite tributes from leaders, Congress called for a statement from the Chief Minister, leading to adjournment of the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Odisha assembly erupted into chaos on Thursday as Congress members orchestrated a whistle protest, decrying the increase in crimes against women since the BJP's ascension last year.

The demonstration erupted right after an obituary reference for former MLA Debaraj Seth, who passed away at the age of 84. Various leaders paid their respects by observing a moment of silence.

The Congress legislators then flooded the House's Well, brandishing placards and demanding an address from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi concerning women's safety issues, forcing an adjournment of the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

