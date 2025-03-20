Whistle Protests Shake Odisha Assembly Over Women's Safety

The Odisha assembly erupted into chaos on Thursday as Congress members orchestrated a whistle protest, decrying the increase in crimes against women since the BJP's ascension last year.

The demonstration erupted right after an obituary reference for former MLA Debaraj Seth, who passed away at the age of 84. Various leaders paid their respects by observing a moment of silence.

The Congress legislators then flooded the House's Well, brandishing placards and demanding an address from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi concerning women's safety issues, forcing an adjournment of the session.

