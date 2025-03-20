Left Menu

Tension Escalates as Rebel Group Rejects Ceasefire in East Congo

The leader of the Congo River Alliance, Corneille Nangaa, has rejected a ceasefire call amidst escalating tensions in east Congo. His statements follow a meeting between Congo and Rwanda's presidents. The ongoing conflict, fueled by historical tensions and mineral wealth, raises fears of regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:13 IST
The leader of the rebel alliance, Corneille Nangaa, has openly rejected a ceasefire proposed by the presidents of Congo and Rwanda. He described a potential minerals-for-security deal with the U.S. as 'treachery', as tensions in east Congo continue to rise.

In a meeting held in Doha, Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame met for the first time since the latest advance of rebel group M23. The discussions occurred just a day after M23 withdrew from negotiations in Angola. The conflict, deeply rooted in Rwanda's 1994 genocide and mineral competition, has escalated, raising concerns of regional conflict.

Nangaa expressed determination to continue the fight until their cause is recognized. He dismissed any U.S. involvement that could compromise Congo's sovereignty. Meanwhile, the rebel group has been making strategic advances, capturing key territories in eastern Congo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

