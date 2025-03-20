Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over Disha Salian's Death

The death of Disha Salian, former manager of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, has sparked fresh political controversy in Maharashtra. Allegations against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, supposed gang-rape and murder, have been raised. The state assembly saw heated debates, with calls for further investigations into Salian's death.

The Disha Salian death controversy ignited a political storm in the Maharashtra legislature, with BJP-led Mahayuti alliance members pressing for a fresh investigation into her sudden demise in 2020. Allegations have been leveled against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, fueling heated exchanges in the assembly.

Satish Salian, Disha's father, suspects foul play and has demanded a deeper probe, accusing prior governance of covering up. This prompted the government to assure further action if court directives mandate. BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised questions about the lack of progress in investigations by the previously formed Special Investigation Team.

Amid political accusations, Aaditya Thackeray maintains his stance of innocence, committing to addressing the allegations legally. This controversy continues to intertwine with the Jaya Kumar Gore accusation case, illustrating a politically charged environment in Maharashtra's legislature.

