Tidjane Thiam's Political Journey: From Financial Leader to Presidential Hopeful

Tidjane Thiam, the former Credit Suisse CEO, has taken a significant step by renouncing his French citizenship, as reported in the French government gazette. This move potentially paves the way for his presidential run in the Ivory Coast, a prominent cocoa-producing country.

Elected as the leader of the opposition PDCI party in 2023, Thiam stands as a formidable candidate for the upcoming October elections. However, the incumbent, 83-year-old Alassane Ouattara, has not yet announced his decision to run. The Ivory Coast is evolving after a decade-long civil war and has established itself as a key economic force in West Africa.

Thiam's presidential aspirations face hurdles, including a legal challenge from a former PDCI official concerning his party leadership. The case in Abidjan's court questions his eligibility due to his former French nationality. The decision has been postponed until April, with fears of reigniting identity issues from the civil war era. Meanwhile, Thiam waits for the Constitutional Council's decision on his candidacy, while facing internal competition from Jean-Louis Billon.

