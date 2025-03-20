Punjab Assembly Set for Contentious Budget Session

The Punjab Assembly budget session, commencing this Friday, is anticipated to be a tumultuous event, with opposition parties poised to challenge the ruling AAP government on various contentious issues. These include concerns over law and order, the state's increasing debt burden, and the alleged failure to fulfill election promises.

The session, scheduled from March 21 to March 28, will kick-start with the Governor's address and include obituary references. Key highlights will feature a discussion on the Governor's address on March 24 and the presentation of the state budget for 2025-26 on March 26, followed by a debate on budget estimates on March 27.

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli criticized the Bhagwant Mann-led administration for its treatment of farmers and questioned the efficacy of its anti-drug initiatives. He also demanded accountability through a white paper on spending in the health and education sectors, emphasizing the need for thorough discussions on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)