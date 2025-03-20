Left Menu

Erdogan Accuses Opposition of 'Theatrics' Amid Mayor's Detention

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the main opposition party, accusing them of covering up their errors through deceptive theatrics, following the detention of Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. In his address in Ankara, Erdogan dismissed the opposition's concerns, labeling them as irrelevant to the country's real issues.

In a sharp rebuke, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the main opposition party, accusing them of deploying 'theatrics' to mask their own flaws. His comments emerged following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, which has heightened political tensions.

Addressing an audience in Ankara, Erdogan expressed disdain for engaging in what he termed as 'pointless debates'. The president's remarks aim to steer the national conversation away from the controversy surrounding Imamoglu.

Erdogan emphasized that the opposition's concerns are not aligned with the nation's priorities, dismissing them as a distraction orchestrated by a few opportunists within the Republican People's Party's leadership.

