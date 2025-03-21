Russia-North Korea Strengthen Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict

A high-level Russian delegation, led by Sergey Shoigu, arrived in North Korea, marking another step in the strengthening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. Shoigu's visit comes amid reports of North Korea sending additional troops to support Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

While the details of Shoigu's discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un remain undisclosed, observers suggest the visit may relate to increasing North Korean military support in return for economic and military assistance from Russia. Shoigu's trip has sparked speculation regarding Kim's potential visit to Moscow.

As tensions rise with recent missile tests, North Korea continues to provoke international concern. The U.S. and South Korea's military exercises have drawn stark criticisms from Pyongyang, further complicating diplomatic efforts and nuclear negotiations in the region.

