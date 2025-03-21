Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Turkiye: Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Calls for Peaceful Protests

Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor and key opposition figure, was arrested, sparking protests across Turkiye. Authorities widened bans on demonstrations as clashes with police intensified. The opposition claims the arrest is politically motivated, while the government insists legal proceedings are independent. Protests continue as Imamoglu's presidential candidacy remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:22 IST
Tensions Rise in Turkiye: Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Calls for Peaceful Protests
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a main rival to President Erdogan, was arrested in a dawn raid, setting off a wave of protests across Turkiye. The arrest is viewed by many as a politically motivated attempt to remove a significant challenger from the upcoming presidential race.

Following his arrest, thousands gathered in protest, with clashes breaking out between demonstrators and police in key cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Authorities widened bans on demonstrations, labeling the protests as irresponsible amidst ongoing judicial investigations.

Ozgur Ozel, leader of the Republican People's Party, urged supporters to continue peaceful demonstrations, decrying what he termed the government's unjust actions. Meanwhile, the opposition plans to hold a symbolic election to show solidarity with Imamoglu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025