Tensions Rise in Turkiye: Opposition Leader Arrested Amid Calls for Peaceful Protests
Ekrem Imamoglu, Istanbul's mayor and key opposition figure, was arrested, sparking protests across Turkiye. Authorities widened bans on demonstrations as clashes with police intensified. The opposition claims the arrest is politically motivated, while the government insists legal proceedings are independent. Protests continue as Imamoglu's presidential candidacy remains uncertain.
Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul and a main rival to President Erdogan, was arrested in a dawn raid, setting off a wave of protests across Turkiye. The arrest is viewed by many as a politically motivated attempt to remove a significant challenger from the upcoming presidential race.
Following his arrest, thousands gathered in protest, with clashes breaking out between demonstrators and police in key cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir. Authorities widened bans on demonstrations, labeling the protests as irresponsible amidst ongoing judicial investigations.
Ozgur Ozel, leader of the Republican People's Party, urged supporters to continue peaceful demonstrations, decrying what he termed the government's unjust actions. Meanwhile, the opposition plans to hold a symbolic election to show solidarity with Imamoglu.
