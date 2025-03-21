Left Menu

Uproar in Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Inquiry into Corruption Allegations

The Assam Assembly faced disruptions as opposition parties demanded an investigation by a House Committee into corruption allegations against minister Ashok Singhal. Despite a scheduled discussion on the Finance Bill, calls for addressing the accusations were persistent, leading to multiple adjournments and heated exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-03-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 17:28 IST
Uproar in Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Inquiry into Corruption Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the Assam Assembly sessions on Friday, tensions ran high as opposition forces demanded a formal inquiry into alleged corruption involving minister Ashok Singhal. The opposition led by Congress's Debabrata Saikia pressed for an adjournment motion to scrutinize Singhal's actions.

Allegations tapered towards misconduct within the irrigation and urban affairs departments, previously overseen by Singhal. Despite the Speaker's insistence on the scheduled Finance Bill discussion, opposition voices continued to echo through the assembly hall.

A unified front encompassing Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and an Independent MLA advocated vociferously for a House Committee formation. As the Assembly proceedings were first adjourned, and then erupted into further chaos, parliamentary decorum hung in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025