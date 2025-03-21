Uproar in Assam Assembly: Opposition Demands Inquiry into Corruption Allegations

In the Assam Assembly sessions on Friday, tensions ran high as opposition forces demanded a formal inquiry into alleged corruption involving minister Ashok Singhal. The opposition led by Congress's Debabrata Saikia pressed for an adjournment motion to scrutinize Singhal's actions.

Allegations tapered towards misconduct within the irrigation and urban affairs departments, previously overseen by Singhal. Despite the Speaker's insistence on the scheduled Finance Bill discussion, opposition voices continued to echo through the assembly hall.

A unified front encompassing Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M), and an Independent MLA advocated vociferously for a House Committee formation. As the Assembly proceedings were first adjourned, and then erupted into further chaos, parliamentary decorum hung in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)