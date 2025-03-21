Kerala MP John Brittas Challenges Government on Southern Representation

John Brittas, a Member of Parliament from Kerala representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), raised critical questions regarding the representation of southern states in the Lok Sabha during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Brittas questioned whether the government would uphold the 24 percent seat share of southern states in the Lok Sabha despite any upcoming delimitation, emphasizing the significance of maintaining equitable representation.

Additionally, he voiced concerns over various issues, including zero representation of Muslims in the government, the pending status of several bills from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, alleged fund withholding by the Centre, and an increase in communal violence in BJP-ruled states. He urged the Home Minister to prioritize democratic principles and national unity over partisan interests.

