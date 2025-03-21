Left Menu

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Boycotts NDA Allies Over Alleged Anti-Muslim Politics

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has announced a boycott of NDA allies JD(U), TDP, and LJP (Ramvilas), alleging they partake in politics against Muslims. President Maulana Arshad Madani criticized these 'secular' parties for their silence on Muslim oppression, questioning their commitment to the nation's constitution and secularism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind signaled a strong statement on Friday by announcing they would boycott all initiatives and events organized by key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, including Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ramvilas).

According to the group's president, Maulana Arshad Madani, these parties, while outwardly secular, have stayed silent on the injustices faced by Muslims nationally. Madani condemned their apparent alliance with communal forces undermining constitutional values.

The boycott includes abstaining from events such as 'iftar' and Eid Milan, seen as symbolic protests against these parties who, Madani argues, pursue power at the expense of justice and minority rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

