Left Menu

A New Dawn in India-Pakistan Relations: Hope Amidst Hostilities

A new phase in India-Pakistan ties may arise by resolving disputes, including Kashmir. Pakistani Chargé d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich advocates for diplomacy and mutual understanding. Relations have been tense since the Pulwama attack, but both countries continue to engage in multilateral forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:55 IST
A New Dawn in India-Pakistan Relations: Hope Amidst Hostilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a hopeful gesture towards repairing strained relations, Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich has proposed a 'new dawn' in ties between Pakistan and India, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and mutual understanding to resolve long-standing disputes such as the Kashmir issue.

His remarks follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in a podcast indicating a history of hostility and betrayal whenever peace initiatives were attempted, while expressing hope for wisdom to prevail in Islamabad to improve relations.

This optimistic outlook was shared during a reception at the Pakistani high commission on Pakistan's national day, despite the absence of Indian representation. The two nations, following years of tension over issues like the Balakot airstrikes and the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, continue to engage in multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025