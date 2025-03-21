A New Dawn in India-Pakistan Relations: Hope Amidst Hostilities

In a hopeful gesture towards repairing strained relations, Pakistani Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich has proposed a 'new dawn' in ties between Pakistan and India, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and mutual understanding to resolve long-standing disputes such as the Kashmir issue.

His remarks follow Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments in a podcast indicating a history of hostility and betrayal whenever peace initiatives were attempted, while expressing hope for wisdom to prevail in Islamabad to improve relations.

This optimistic outlook was shared during a reception at the Pakistani high commission on Pakistan's national day, despite the absence of Indian representation. The two nations, following years of tension over issues like the Balakot airstrikes and the 2019 revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, continue to engage in multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies.)