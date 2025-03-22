Southern Leaders Unite Against Delimitation Policies

In a significant political gathering, key southern leaders from states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab have convened in Chennai. The meeting, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeks to address and oppose the existing delimitation policies that leaders argue diminish southern states' political representation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, participated in the discussions. Reddy reiterated the stance that the current rules disadvantage southern states, as well as Punjab and Odisha, a sentiment echoed by Rama Rao who criticized the policy's impact on southern economic contributions.

The gathering, marked by unity among the southern states, intends to send a strong message to the central government. Tamil Nadu's DMK, led by party MP Kanimozhi and state minister K N Nehru, views this as the inception of a broader movement advocating for fair delimitation to safeguard the future representation of these crucial regions.

