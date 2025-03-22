Southern Leaders Unite Against Delimitation Policies
Southern Indian leaders, including Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, gather in Chennai to oppose current delimitation policies. Hosted by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, the meeting aims to address concerns about losing representation. Leaders emphasize the need for fair delimitation to strengthen southern states' unity and influence.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political gathering, key southern leaders from states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab have convened in Chennai. The meeting, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeks to address and oppose the existing delimitation policies that leaders argue diminish southern states' political representation.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, participated in the discussions. Reddy reiterated the stance that the current rules disadvantage southern states, as well as Punjab and Odisha, a sentiment echoed by Rama Rao who criticized the policy's impact on southern economic contributions.
The gathering, marked by unity among the southern states, intends to send a strong message to the central government. Tamil Nadu's DMK, led by party MP Kanimozhi and state minister K N Nehru, views this as the inception of a broader movement advocating for fair delimitation to safeguard the future representation of these crucial regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Introduce medical and engineering courses in Tamil," Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu CM amidst three language row
CISF Celebrates 56th Raising Day with Grand Event in Tamil Nadu: Amit Shah Highlights Achievements and Future Goals
Tamil Nadu Sparks Language Battle Against NEP's Hindi Push
Amit Shah’s Call for Tamil Education Sparks Language Debate in Tamil Nadu
Inox Wind Secures Significant 153 MW Wind Turbine Order in Tamil Nadu