Southern Leaders Unite Against Delimitation Policies

Southern Indian leaders, including Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, gather in Chennai to oppose current delimitation policies. Hosted by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, the meeting aims to address concerns about losing representation. Leaders emphasize the need for fair delimitation to strengthen southern states' unity and influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 00:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gathering, key southern leaders from states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Punjab have convened in Chennai. The meeting, spearheaded by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeks to address and oppose the existing delimitation policies that leaders argue diminish southern states' political representation.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud and opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao, participated in the discussions. Reddy reiterated the stance that the current rules disadvantage southern states, as well as Punjab and Odisha, a sentiment echoed by Rama Rao who criticized the policy's impact on southern economic contributions.

The gathering, marked by unity among the southern states, intends to send a strong message to the central government. Tamil Nadu's DMK, led by party MP Kanimozhi and state minister K N Nehru, views this as the inception of a broader movement advocating for fair delimitation to safeguard the future representation of these crucial regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

