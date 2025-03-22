Leak Investigation: U.S. Probes Classified Data Release on Venezuelan Gang
The U.S. Justice Department investigates a leak of classified data about the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, reportedly undermining President Trump's deportation efforts. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche condemned the disclosure as politically motivated misinformation. The leaked intelligence suggests the gang is independent of the Venezuelan government.
The United States Justice Department is currently investigating a leak involving classified information regarding the Venezuelan gang known as Tren de Aragua. This information, gathered by U.S. intelligence agencies, has raised concerns within the administration. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche described the incident as a selective leak that contained inaccurate, yet classified, information.
Blanche criticized the leak, viewing it as a politically motivated attempt by the so-called Deep State to undermine President Donald Trump's agenda by releasing false information to media allies like the New York Times. The specific report Blanche referred to remains unclear. Earlier, the New York Times published intelligence findings suggesting that Tren de Aragua was not directed by the Venezuelan government.
This revelation seems to conflict with President Trump's justification for invoking an 18th-century wartime law to initiate the deportation of gang members. The situation indicates potential discrepancies between the administration's narrative and the circulated intelligence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
