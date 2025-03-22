Political Firestorm: BJP vs. INDI Alliance Over Tamil Nadu's Delimitation Debate

In a fiery political exchange, BJP leader Ramchander Rao blasted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation, labeling it a divisive effort by the INDI alliance. According to Rao, the meeting's discussions, which included leaders from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, were designed to conceal Stalin's alleged corruption and foster a north-south divide in India.

Rao criticized the participation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, asserting that their involvement reveals an underlying alliance with Congress against the BJP. He further accused Stalin of creating premature controversies over delimitation in a bid to misinform the public and counteract BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu.

Conversely, Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai praised the first JAC meeting as historic and crucial for safeguarding southern interests. As Tamil Nadu engages in an ongoing tussle with the central government over regional linguistic policies and delimitation efforts, the meeting has sparked widespread discussion among regional leaders, highlighting the political complexities within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)