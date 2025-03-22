Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP vs. INDI Alliance Over Tamil Nadu's Delimitation Debate

BJP leader Ramchander Rao criticizes Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's joint meeting on delimitation as a divisive move by the INDI alliance. Rao alleges corruption cover-up attempts, accusing Stalin of fostering north-south divides. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress President calls the historic JAC meeting impactful, aimed at protecting southern interests.

In a fiery political exchange, BJP leader Ramchander Rao blasted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's recent Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation, labeling it a divisive effort by the INDI alliance. According to Rao, the meeting's discussions, which included leaders from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka, were designed to conceal Stalin's alleged corruption and foster a north-south divide in India.

Rao criticized the participation of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, asserting that their involvement reveals an underlying alliance with Congress against the BJP. He further accused Stalin of creating premature controversies over delimitation in a bid to misinform the public and counteract BJP's growing influence in Tamil Nadu.

Conversely, Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperunthagai praised the first JAC meeting as historic and crucial for safeguarding southern interests. As Tamil Nadu engages in an ongoing tussle with the central government over regional linguistic policies and delimitation efforts, the meeting has sparked widespread discussion among regional leaders, highlighting the political complexities within the region.

