Trilateral Talks: East Asian Powers Focus on Cooperation Amid Tensions
Foreign ministers from Japan, China, and South Korea emphasized the importance of denuclearization and cooperation on shared challenges like aging populations and cultural exchange. Amid growing regional tensions, they sought to strengthen trilateral cooperation and mutual understanding, highlighting plans for a summit later this year.
In a tense regional climate, foreign ministers from Japan, China, and South Korea convened to stress the critical need for denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and to seek collaboration on issues such as aging, low birth rates, and cultural exchange.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, alongside China's Wang Yi and South Korea's Cho Tae-yul, announced a mutual aspiration to promote trust and address shared challenges, aiming for broader support for trilateral cooperation.
As regional dynamics shift, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together against threats, with specific attention to North Korea's nuclear ambitions and Russia's ongoing actions in Ukraine.
