Chief Ministers Unite to Challenge Delimitation Process

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's initiative against delimitation gains backing from state leaders, advocating for transparency and stakeholder engagement. Their consensus calls for extending the 1971 census-based freeze on constituencies for 25 more years, emphasizing the need to protect states' political and economic interests effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:11 IST
DMK leader Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and Congress leader Mallu Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's initiative on delimitation has received widespread endorsement from leaders across various states. The collective sentiment underscores the necessity for a comprehensive dialogue and transparent handling of the delimitation issue.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Vice President, Mallu Ravi, praised the first Joint Action Committee meeting on delimitation. He emphasized the successful endeavour of gathering chief ministers to oppose the current delimitation process. Similarly, DMK leader NVN Somu applauded the initiative, highlighting its unique and effective approach to raising national awareness about delimitation challenges.

The Joint Action Committee's resolution on Saturday formally called for increased transparency from the Union government regarding delimitation exercises. They advocated for continuing the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies, based on the 1971 Census, for an additional 25 years, ensuring that political parties and stakeholders actively participate in the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

