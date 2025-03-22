Kerala CM Brands Delimitation as Threat to Indian Federalism's Diversity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, labeling it a 'sword of Damocles' threatening the southern states of India. He describes the central government's decision as politically motivated, undermining democratic and constitutional principles.

Speaking at a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, Vijayan argued that moving forward with the delimitation could increase seats for northern states while decreasing those in the south, favoring the BJP. He called this an attempt to shift political power and criticized its impact on Indian federalism.

The Kerala CM stressed that the process could erode cultural and linguistic diversity, urging the central government to engage in discussions with states to avoid this setback. He emphasized that federalism is not a gift but a sovereign right, critical to preserving India as a diverse democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)