Kerala CM Brands Delimitation as Threat to Indian Federalism's Diversity
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, calling it a threat to India's federalism. He claims the unconsulted move favors northern states and BJP while punishing southern states that reduced population. Vijayan urges meaningful dialogue to preserve India's cultural diversity and democratic principles.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, labeling it a 'sword of Damocles' threatening the southern states of India. He describes the central government's decision as politically motivated, undermining democratic and constitutional principles.
Speaking at a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, Vijayan argued that moving forward with the delimitation could increase seats for northern states while decreasing those in the south, favoring the BJP. He called this an attempt to shift political power and criticized its impact on Indian federalism.
The Kerala CM stressed that the process could erode cultural and linguistic diversity, urging the central government to engage in discussions with states to avoid this setback. He emphasized that federalism is not a gift but a sovereign right, critical to preserving India as a diverse democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Vijayan
- delimitation
- federalism
- India
- democracy
- BJP
- southern states
- Census
- cultural diversity
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out
BJP will back whatever decision JD(U) takes on Nitish Kumar's son: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
BJP to back Nitish even after polls: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
US Supreme Court denies Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.