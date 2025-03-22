Left Menu

Kerala CM Brands Delimitation as Threat to Indian Federalism's Diversity

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, calling it a threat to India's federalism. He claims the unconsulted move favors northern states and BJP while punishing southern states that reduced population. Vijayan urges meaningful dialogue to preserve India's cultural diversity and democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:29 IST
Kerala CM Brands Delimitation as Threat to Indian Federalism's Diversity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, labeling it a 'sword of Damocles' threatening the southern states of India. He describes the central government's decision as politically motivated, undermining democratic and constitutional principles.

Speaking at a Joint Action Committee meeting in Chennai, Vijayan argued that moving forward with the delimitation could increase seats for northern states while decreasing those in the south, favoring the BJP. He called this an attempt to shift political power and criticized its impact on Indian federalism.

The Kerala CM stressed that the process could erode cultural and linguistic diversity, urging the central government to engage in discussions with states to avoid this setback. He emphasized that federalism is not a gift but a sovereign right, critical to preserving India as a diverse democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025