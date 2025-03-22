Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Denies Terrorism Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied terrorism charges that led to his detention in Turkey. Accusations against him include corruption and terrorism, which he fiercely opposed, calling them baseless slanders. Imamoglu is a prominent opposition figure challenging President Erdogan, with court proceedings pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:32 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied terrorism charges in a case that has captured international attention. Detained by Turkish authorities on allegations of corruption and terrorism, Imamoglu maintains that the accusations are unfounded fabrications.

During a police interrogation, Imamoglu, a major opposition figure, suggested that these charges are politically motivated to undermine his potential challenge to current President Tayyip Erdogan. He expressed strong confidence that such slanders would ultimately fail to sway public opinion.

Expected to appear in court on Saturday, Imamoglu's fate hangs in the balance as the judiciary will decide whether to release him or continue his detention pending trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

