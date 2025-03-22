Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Denies Terrorism Charges Amid Political Turmoil
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied terrorism charges that led to his detention in Turkey. Accusations against him include corruption and terrorism, which he fiercely opposed, calling them baseless slanders. Imamoglu is a prominent opposition figure challenging President Erdogan, with court proceedings pending.
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has denied terrorism charges in a case that has captured international attention. Detained by Turkish authorities on allegations of corruption and terrorism, Imamoglu maintains that the accusations are unfounded fabrications.
During a police interrogation, Imamoglu, a major opposition figure, suggested that these charges are politically motivated to undermine his potential challenge to current President Tayyip Erdogan. He expressed strong confidence that such slanders would ultimately fail to sway public opinion.
Expected to appear in court on Saturday, Imamoglu's fate hangs in the balance as the judiciary will decide whether to release him or continue his detention pending trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
