Call for Justice: Narayan Rane Presses for Fresh Probe into Disha Salian's Death

Narayan Rane advocates for a new investigation into Disha Salian's death, citing lack of justice. Salian's father has petitioned the Bombay High Court, with a hearing set for April 2. Allegations involve Uddhav Thackeray's son, with a call for Central Bureau of Investigation involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:51 IST
BJP MP Narayan Rane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane announced his support for a fresh investigation into the death of Disha Salian, attributing the lack of justice as a key driver for Salian's father's plea to the Bombay High Court. The court has scheduled a hearing for April 2 on the writ petition filed by Satish Salian, Disha's father.

During a press briefing, Rane accused Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of requesting him not to mention his son Aditya's alleged involvement in the case. Rane recounted a conversation stating, "Uddhav Thackeray urged me not to name his son in the media. However, as a former minister, everyone was aware of the allegations surrounding Aditya's involvement."

The petition demands a renewed inquiry into Disha Salian's death, Aditya Thackeray's interrogation, and a transfer of the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Disha Salian, a former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020 shortly before Rajput's own death, sparking controversy and calls for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

